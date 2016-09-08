FILE PHOTO

KINGMAN – At Mohave Valley, the Lee Williams Lady Volunteers volleyball team improved to 3-0, knocking off River Valley (0-3, 3A West) Tuesday 25-9, 25-9, 25-9.

The Lady Vols served up a combined 15 aces in the win. Tori Logan nailed nine kills, and Holly McFadyen added seven and a block kill. Mya Radler put away four kills and a block kill.

Madi Arave came up with nine digs and Khori Cobanovich had seven. Setter Sadie Snay had 21 assists.

Lee Williams next hosts Kingman (0-3, 3A West) at 6 p.m. today.

Mohave 3, Kingman 0

At Bullhead City, Mohave (2-1, 4A Grand Canyon) swept Kingman 25-9, 25-15, 25-6 Tuesday. Kingman’s Courtney Mossor, Naysa Longmire and Keegan Gesser stood out for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kingman next plays at Lee Williams at 6 p.m. today.

GIRLS GOLF

Lee Williams 202, Ironwood 220

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Lee Williams girls golf team notched their second straight win to open the season with an 18-stroke victory over Glendale Ironwood, 202-220.

The Lady Vols’ Paige Lucero was the medalist with a 12-over par 48. Sarah White and Audra Coffman shot 49, and Kadence Sterling scored a 56.

Lee Williams plays at Lake Havasu today.

BOYS GOLF

Lee Williams wins three

At Laughlin Ranch Golf Club in Bullhead City, the Vols shot 184 and beat second-place Mohave (198) by 14 strokes to take the four-team match. MALC (199) came in third, and Flagstaff Coconino (209) brought up the rear.

“Still plenty of work to do,” said LWHS boys golf coach Stephen Shuffler. “But we are headed in the right direction. This course provides the early season challenges our team needs to know exactly where we stand.”

Mohave’s Trevor Price was medalist, shooting 1-over par 37. Brandon Carver led Lee Williams with a 41, and Chase Williams shot a 46. Cole Morton was one shot behind Williams at 47, and Jack Kirby finished with a 52.

Lee Williams next plays at the Kingman Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs at 8 a.m. Friday.

Kingman finishes fourth

At Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott Valley, the Bulldogs finished 48 strokes behind winners Anthem Prep (166) and Prescott (166) in a four-team match. Bradshaw Mountain (195) came in third.

Derek Brown led Kingman with an 11-over par 47. Hayden Tanner shot a 52, Mathew Mendez 56, and Landin Jones finished with 57.

Kingman plays host at the Kingman Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday at Cerbat Cliffs.

SWIM

Bulldogs boys, Academy girls each win two

At Bullhead City, the Kingman boys swim team took a pair of wins over host MALC and Kingman Academy, and on the girls side it was Kingman Academy that went 2-0.

KHS boys beat MALC, 38-6, and defeated the Tigers, 33-16. Academy girls beat MALC, 68-5, and got past the Lady Bulldogs, 50-35.

KHS boys winners: David Rivera, 100-meter freestyle; 200 free relay; Chance Robertson, 100 backstroke; and 400 free relay.

KAHS boys winners: Nic Depner, 200 free; James Scholl, 200 individual medley; Nic Depner, 50 free; and James Scholl, 500 free.

