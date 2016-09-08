The “PAY IT EARLY” campaign approved by the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District Board at their August meeting kicks off this month. It is hoped that this plea to the property owners to pay their taxes, and to pay them as soon as they receive their tax bill, will ensure that the doors to the Fire District remain open.

Accountant Gabe Buldra said the LMRFD should be able to squeak by on existing funds until taxes come in. Mr. Buldra is closely monitoring expenditures and approving only those most critical for operations. The newly elected Fire Board is also determined to operate within the budget, without using a line of credit if/when it ever becomes available. However, there is no cushion to cover an expensive emergency, such as the LMRFD frequently experiences. That leaves the District’s ambulance service and those it serves in a precarious position. With October being the slowest cash flow month as the District awaits its portion of the tax revenue collected by the County in November, the LMRFD is requesting that everyone pay their tax bill as soon as it is received. Those with mortgages that include taxes are encouraged to contact their lenders to pay the tax bill up on receipt.

Our flailing economy is beating us all up, with continually increasing costs of everything and stagnant or decreasing incomes. Your Fire District suffers the same issues as you do, stretching the dollar further to do less. It is the opinion of many that our Fire District is the last barrier to the demise of the Dolan Springs community and possibly Meadview as well. Our Fire District is teetering on the edge and needs us all to step up and do our part to support it.

Respectfully,

Ellen Reh-Bower

LMRFD Admin Retired