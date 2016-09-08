LAKE HAVASU – The war lasted 10 weeks and raged across 1,200 miles of terrain. A new battle awaited Michigan native Dean Unick every day, and the enemy fought to halt his advance at every turn. When Unick arrived in Havasu on Friday, it was in triumph: After a long journey, he finally defeated the Colorado River.

The 65-year-old has been canoeing for more than 50 years, but he’d never attempted such a journey before. He filed for nine permits to complete the trip, and had a canoe custom-built for the trip. Unick launched from Green River, Wyoming, on June 17.

Unick knew what he was in for. While his journey had a smooth start, the Colorado River – particularly through Utah and Arizona – is a dangerous opponent. Rapids were a constant threat, and Utah’s Desolation Canyon, the Grand Canyon and other narrow waterways challenged Unick with 20-foot waves and drops as steep as 30 feet.

“Sometimes I was taking on so much water that I was bailing it out more than I was paddling,” Unick said. “My canoe was built for this trip, and it proved its worth. The rapids beat the crap out of my boat, and me. The canoe not only survived the worst of it – but 30 minutes later, I was paddling through more rapids afterward.”

Unick said he rented his first canoe when he was 10 years old, and learned how to pilot it from his Cub Scout handbook. Since then, he’s taught many more youths how to paddle their own canoes. While he said this trip may be the last of its kind for him, he’s already considering another canoeing adventure through the Grand Canyon.

“I don’t really know why I decided to make this trip,” Unick said. “I chose the London Bridge as a stopping point because I’ve always wanted to see the London Bridge in Northern Arizona.”

Unick arrived at the London Bridge on Saturday, marking the end of his journey. He docked his canoe at Lake Havasu State Park and arranged to transport it in a rental car when he returned home.

“You have to admire the audacity,” the man said as he unloaded his battered and beaten canoe; and prepared for his return to Michigan after 21/2 months on the water. “Someone went all the way to London, took their bridge and rebuilt it here in the Northern Arizona desert.”

Unick said he was looking forward to going home.