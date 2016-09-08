Photo by Shawn Byrne.
Lee Williams’ Zach Moyd crosses the finish line first at the seven-team Lee Williams Multi Wednesday. Official results were not available by deadline.
Photo by Shawn Byrne.
Lee Williams’ Zach Moyd crosses the finish line first at the seven-team Lee Williams Multi Wednesday. Official results were not available by deadline.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.