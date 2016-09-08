Born Sept. 17, 1961 in Glendale, Calif. Passed away on Aug. 29, 2016 in Kingman. Craig grew up in Sunland, Calif., where he was active in Little League and PONY baseball and graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in 1979.

He worked in the family business, Milan’s Liquor, until 1985, and then in sales positions at various companies. He lived in Lancaster, Calif. and Santa Clarita, Calif. until moving to Thayne, Wyo. in 2000, where he owned and operated Alliance Home Health & Hospice and Star Valley Home Oxygen.

He moved to St. George, Utah and then Kingman, where he resided until his death.

Craig is survived by his wife Karrie; sons Chase and Nicholas; daughters Danielle Weber, Sierra (Mike) Mitchell and Amber (Ken Harvey) Casey; his mother, Evelyn; and his sisters Susie Klein, Karen Hermanson and Cyndy Nicholson. Craig also leaves his nine grandchildren: Alex Weber; Gage, Jace and Kali Mitchell; Quinton, Payton, Taylor and Easton Casey; and Bailey Harvey.

Funeral services will be held at Oak Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 605 E. Oak Street, Kingman, AZ 86401.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Craig’s memory to Oak Street Baptist Church at the address above. Psalms 34:18.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.