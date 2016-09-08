Joseph L. Sadie, 70, of Kingman, beloved father, grandfather, and brother; passed peacefully on Aug. 29, 2016. He was born on Sept. 7, 1945, in Joliet, Ill. to Louise Kaveney and Louis Sadie.

When he was young, Joe moved to Tucson, Arizona before returning to Illinois and meeting the love of his life, Carol Bechard. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was drafted and served during Vietnam.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he worked as a general manager in the car business and moved all over the country. He retired to Kingman in 2000 to spend time with his wife and his son’s family.

Joe was known for the extreme amount of love he had for his wife, his children, and his grandchildren, his strong faith in God, and his no-nonsense personality.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean; daughter, Lisa Kay; brother, Patrick Sadie; mother, Louise Harris; and father, Louis Sadie. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Staca Sadie; grandchildren, Joseph Daniel, Joshua Alexander, and Ella Lisa; sister, Kay Pallisard; three nephews and families; and three nieces and families.

Services for Mr. Sadie will be held Sept. 10th at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.