Robin LaRue, aka “Sunny”, 80, was born Aug. 9, 1936 in Glendale, Calif. She passed peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in her sleep in the City of Kingman where she had resided for many years. Robin will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, artist and homeowner. A published musician under the label LaRue Z Blues, Robin dedicated her life to music and the arts, as well as the caretaking of her many pets. Her soulful ukulele music was enjoyed by many, including the patrons and staff of the Beale Street Brews coffee house, who welcomed her to every open mic night. Robin instilled deep thoughts and understanding in anyone with whom she had a conversation. She will always be remembered for that.

She is survived by her son, Mikhail L. Packer; granddaughter Melissa L. Packer; and grandson James T. Packer.

A public open mic memorial celebration will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Beale Street Brews, 510 E. Beale St. for all who wish to join us in remembering her. Bring your guitar, good memories and good vibes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family c/o Mike Packer, P.O. Box 4237, Kingman, AZ 86402.