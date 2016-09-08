A Las Vegas man was injured about 12:20 p.m. Monday after losing control of his vehicle in the northbound lanes. The vehicle crossed the median and the southbound lanes before coming to rest in the desert. The driver was transported to UMC in Las Vegas for treatment of injuries.
