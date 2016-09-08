TV LISTINGS

TODAY

AUTO RACING

5 a.m. XFINITY practice NBCSN

FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m. Panthers at Broncos NBC

HOCKEY

5 p.m. USA vs. Europe ESPN2

OLYMPICS

11:30 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

10 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

TENNIS

4 p.m. U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 81 57 .587 —

New York 74 66 .529 8

Miami 69 71 .493 13

Philadelphia 62 77 .446 19½

Atlanta 54 85 .388 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 89 49 .645 —

St. Louis 73 65 .529 16

Pittsburgh 68 69 .496 20½

Milwaukee 61 77 .442 28

Cincinnati 57 81 .413 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 78 60 .565 —

San Francisco 74 64 .536 4

Colorado 66 72 .478 12

Arizona 58 80 .420 20

San Diego 57 81 .413 21

Tuesday’s Late Games

Milwaukee 12, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 3, Colorado 2

Boston 5, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s NL,

Interleague Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta at Washington

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

San Francisco at Colorado

Boston at San Diego,

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

Cincinnati (Straily 11-7) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Asher 0-0) at Washington (Cole 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Guerra 7-3) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-11), 4:15 p.m.

Colorado (Hoffman 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 77 61 .558 —

Toronto 77 62 .554 ½

Baltimore 76 63 .547 1½

New York 73 65 .529 4

Tampa Bay 59 79 .428 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 80 58 .580 —

Detroit 75 64 .540 5½

Kansas City 72 66 .522 8

Chicago 67 72 .482 13½

Minnesota 51 88 .367 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 83 56 .597 —

Houston 74 65 .532 9

Seattle 70 68 .507 12½

Los Angeles 62 77 .446 21

Oakland 60 79 .432 23

Tuesday’s Late Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 10, Seattle 7

Wednesday’s AL Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0

Cleveland 6, Houston 5

Kansas City at Minnesota

Boston at San Diego

Texas at Seattle

Today’s AL Games

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 9:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Holland 7-6) at Seattle (Walker 4-10), 7:10 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN

NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Wednesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

WEATHER: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 86.

ATTENDANCE: Day: 22,777.

MEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 6 Kei Nishikori reached his second U.S. Open semifinal, outlasting No. 2 Andy Murray in five sets. No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro met in the late match.

WOMEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 10 Karolina Pliskova advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-sets victory over unseeded Ana Konjuh. Her semifinal opponent will be six-time champion Serena Williams, beat No. 5 Simona Halep in three sets.

TOP PLAYERS ON COURT THURSDAY (Semifinals): No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Caroline Wozniacki, No. 1 Serena Williams vs. No. 10 Karolina Pliskova.

STAT OF THE DAY: 7 — Consecutive games lost by Andy Murray after he was bothered by the chair umpire’s decision to call a let on a loud noise that came from the stadium’s speaker system. Murray led two sets to one and held break points at 1-all in the fourth set at the time of the ruling.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I don’t care at what time it came. I’m just happy that it’s now and that it came,” Karolina Pliskova, who is participating in the 18th Grand Slam tournament of her career, was the only current member of the top 20 in the WTA rankings who never had even been past the third round at a major.

ON THIS DATE (Sept. 8, 2002): Pete Sampras wins the final match of his career, a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Andre Agassi, for the men’s singles title.