TV LISTINGS
TODAY
AUTO RACING
5 a.m. XFINITY practice NBCSN
FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m. Panthers at Broncos NBC
HOCKEY
5 p.m. USA vs. Europe ESPN2
OLYMPICS
11:30 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
10 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
TENNIS
4 p.m. U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 81 57 .587 —
New York 74 66 .529 8
Miami 69 71 .493 13
Philadelphia 62 77 .446 19½
Atlanta 54 85 .388 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 89 49 .645 —
St. Louis 73 65 .529 16
Pittsburgh 68 69 .496 20½
Milwaukee 61 77 .442 28
Cincinnati 57 81 .413 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 78 60 .565 —
San Francisco 74 64 .536 4
Colorado 66 72 .478 12
Arizona 58 80 .420 20
San Diego 57 81 .413 21
Tuesday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 12, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 3, Colorado 2
Boston 5, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s NL,
Interleague Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta at Washington
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
San Francisco at Colorado
Boston at San Diego,
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers
Today’s NL, Interleague Games
Cincinnati (Straily 11-7) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-6), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Asher 0-0) at Washington (Cole 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 7-3) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-11), 4:15 p.m.
Colorado (Hoffman 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 77 61 .558 —
Toronto 77 62 .554 ½
Baltimore 76 63 .547 1½
New York 73 65 .529 4
Tampa Bay 59 79 .428 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 80 58 .580 —
Detroit 75 64 .540 5½
Kansas City 72 66 .522 8
Chicago 67 72 .482 13½
Minnesota 51 88 .367 29½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 83 56 .597 —
Houston 74 65 .532 9
Seattle 70 68 .507 12½
Los Angeles 62 77 .446 21
Oakland 60 79 .432 23
Tuesday’s Late Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 10, Seattle 7
Wednesday’s AL Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0
Cleveland 6, Houston 5
Kansas City at Minnesota
Boston at San Diego
Texas at Seattle
Today’s AL Games
Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 9:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Holland 7-6) at Seattle (Walker 4-10), 7:10 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. OPEN
NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Wednesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:
WEATHER: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 86.
ATTENDANCE: Day: 22,777.
MEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 6 Kei Nishikori reached his second U.S. Open semifinal, outlasting No. 2 Andy Murray in five sets. No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro met in the late match.
WOMEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 10 Karolina Pliskova advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-sets victory over unseeded Ana Konjuh. Her semifinal opponent will be six-time champion Serena Williams, beat No. 5 Simona Halep in three sets.
TOP PLAYERS ON COURT THURSDAY (Semifinals): No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Caroline Wozniacki, No. 1 Serena Williams vs. No. 10 Karolina Pliskova.
STAT OF THE DAY: 7 — Consecutive games lost by Andy Murray after he was bothered by the chair umpire’s decision to call a let on a loud noise that came from the stadium’s speaker system. Murray led two sets to one and held break points at 1-all in the fourth set at the time of the ruling.
QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I don’t care at what time it came. I’m just happy that it’s now and that it came,” Karolina Pliskova, who is participating in the 18th Grand Slam tournament of her career, was the only current member of the top 20 in the WTA rankings who never had even been past the third round at a major.
ON THIS DATE (Sept. 8, 2002): Pete Sampras wins the final match of his career, a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Andre Agassi, for the men’s singles title.
