SCOREBOARD: Sept. 8, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 8, 2016 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TODAY

    AUTO RACING

    5 a.m. XFINITY practice NBCSN

    FOOTBALL

    5:30 p.m. Panthers at Broncos NBC

    HOCKEY

    5 p.m. USA vs. Europe ESPN2

    OLYMPICS

    11:30 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    10 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    TENNIS

    4 p.m. U.S. Open Women’s Semifinals ESPN

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 81 57 .587 —

    New York 74 66 .529 8

    Miami 69 71 .493 13

    Philadelphia 62 77 .446 19½

    Atlanta 54 85 .388 27½

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 89 49 .645 —

    St. Louis 73 65 .529 16

    Pittsburgh 68 69 .496 20½

    Milwaukee 61 77 .442 28

    Cincinnati 57 81 .413 32

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Los Angeles 78 60 .565 —

    San Francisco 74 64 .536 4

    Colorado 66 72 .478 12

    Arizona 58 80 .420 20

    San Diego 57 81 .413 21

    Tuesday’s Late Games

    Milwaukee 12, Chicago Cubs 5

    San Francisco 3, Colorado 2

    Boston 5, San Diego 1

    L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 2

    Wednesday’s NL,

    Interleague Games

    N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 3

    Atlanta at Washington

    Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

    Miami 6, Philadelphia 0

    Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

    San Francisco at Colorado

    Boston at San Diego,

    Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

    Today’s NL, Interleague Games

    Cincinnati (Straily 11-7) at Pittsburgh (Nova 11-6), 4:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia (Asher 0-0) at Washington (Cole 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Guerra 7-3) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-11), 4:15 p.m.

    Colorado (Hoffman 0-2) at San Diego (Richard 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

    American League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 77 61 .558 —

    Toronto 77 62 .554 ½

    Baltimore 76 63 .547 1½

    New York 73 65 .529 4

    Tampa Bay 59 79 .428 18

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 80 58 .580 —

    Detroit 75 64 .540 5½

    Kansas City 72 66 .522 8

    Chicago 67 72 .482 13½

    Minnesota 51 88 .367 29½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Texas 83 56 .597 —

    Houston 74 65 .532 9

    Seattle 70 68 .507 12½

    Los Angeles 62 77 .446 21

    Oakland 60 79 .432 23

    Tuesday’s Late Games

    Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

    Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

    Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

    Texas 10, Seattle 7

    Wednesday’s AL Games

    Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

    Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 4

    Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

    N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0

    Cleveland 6, Houston 5

    Kansas City at Minnesota

    Boston at San Diego

    Texas at Seattle

    Today’s AL Games

    Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 10-6), 9:10 a.m.

    Tampa Bay (Cobb 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12), 4:05 p.m.

    Texas (Holland 7-6) at Seattle (Walker 4-10), 7:10 p.m.

    TENNIS

    U.S. OPEN

    NEW YORK (AP) — A look at Wednesday’s play in the $46.3 million U.S. Open tennis championships:

    WEATHER: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. High of 86.

    ATTENDANCE: Day: 22,777.

    MEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 6 Kei Nishikori reached his second U.S. Open semifinal, outlasting No. 2 Andy Murray in five sets. No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro met in the late match.

    WOMEN’S RESULTS (Quarterfinals): No. 10 Karolina Pliskova advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-sets victory over unseeded Ana Konjuh. Her semifinal opponent will be six-time champion Serena Williams, beat No. 5 Simona Halep in three sets.

    TOP PLAYERS ON COURT THURSDAY (Semifinals): No. 2 Angelique Kerber vs. Caroline Wozniacki, No. 1 Serena Williams vs. No. 10 Karolina Pliskova.

    STAT OF THE DAY: 7 — Consecutive games lost by Andy Murray after he was bothered by the chair umpire’s decision to call a let on a loud noise that came from the stadium’s speaker system. Murray led two sets to one and held break points at 1-all in the fourth set at the time of the ruling.

    QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I don’t care at what time it came. I’m just happy that it’s now and that it came,” Karolina Pliskova, who is participating in the 18th Grand Slam tournament of her career, was the only current member of the top 20 in the WTA rankings who never had even been past the third round at a major.

    ON THIS DATE (Sept. 8, 2002): Pete Sampras wins the final match of his career, a 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Andre Agassi, for the men’s singles title.

