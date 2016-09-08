KINGMAN - County Supervisors unanimously agreed to promote two longtime county employees to oversee the Public Defender and Legal Advocate Offices.

Alex Bolobonoff will oversee the county’s Public Defenders office and Aaron Demke will be the director of the Legal Advocate office. Both have served as their respective department’s acting directors while the county looked to fill the positions.

On Tuesday County Administrator Mike Hendrix said he was confident with the new staffing decisions.

“I think I’ve made two very good, solid selections for these positions,” Hendrix said.

He said new leadership will hopefully bring changes to each department that will bolster the county’s indigent defense services.

In the last fiscal year, Mohave County spent $204,000 on indigent defense contracts to outsource cases the county didn’t have the manpower to handle, according to budget documents.



Hendrix said he hopes the departments will be able to reduce those expenses, retain more attorneys, lighten workloads and improve morale.

“It’s extremely important to keep those offices fully staffed. When we’re understaffed it burns the rest of the attorneys out and we can’t handle the caseloads efficiently,” Hendrix said.

Bolobonoff has been with Mohave County for 17 years and has represented indigent clients in numerous prominent cases.

A graduate of Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, Bolobonoff previously worked in the private sector, but said the focus on business management didn’t fit his personality.

“It really wasn’t a tough call [to come to the Public Defenders’ Office]. I had been in private practice and had enough life experience to know that public defense would fit my personality, and I of course wanted to do something I was interested in,” Bolobonoff said.

He’s stuck with the department during major employee turnovers – he was one of two attorneys on staff at one point in the early 2000s.

“I have a vested interest in this office,” he said. “I’ve been through the toughest times and have stuck them out while others haven’t.”

He stepped into the director’s position earlier this year when the former director was terminated, Hendrix said.

“[Bolobonoff is] a very humble, honest person,” Hendrix said. “I think he’ll do a great job.”

Bolobonoff said he plans to restructure the department in order to increase its ability to handle high volumes of caseloads while focusing on employee morale.

The new director in the Legal Advocates office is also getting ready to make some changes.

Demke started his law career in Mohave County nine years ago upon graduation from the Seattle School of Law. He said he really found his stride six years ago when he joined the county’s Legal Advocate office, which mostly deals with cases involving juveniles.

“Working with juveniles is much better than working with adults,” Demke said.

“It’s the one area of indigent representation where our client is not the one who’s in trouble - they’re usually a party to the case and often more of the victim.”

Demke said he’s looking forward to leading the office, which he said has done a good job at representing children in Mohave County in the time he’s worked there.

“I’m not here to shake things up. Now, having said that there are little areas I’d like to improve,” Demke said. “The first thing would be to improve our communication with other offices, I feel as if we’re too isolated at times.”

He said he hopes that extra communication will generate more respect for juvenile defense work in the legal community.



Hendrix called Demke “a very motivated, new up-and-comer.”

“He’s an individual I think will be outstanding and he’s passionate about what he does,” Hendrix said.

