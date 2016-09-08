KINGMAN – River Cities United Way is hosting a Day of Caring clean-up event beginning 6 a.m. on Saturday.

RCUW, the City of Kingman and C.A.R.E./Sandbox will work within their designated areas collecting trash, bottles and other waste and debris.

Those interested in participating should pre-register online at www.rivercitiesunitedway.org/dayofcaring.

Team captains will need to report to the RCUW office at 2202 Hualapai Mountain Road no later than Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with a printed and signed waiver from each team member to receive an area assignment.

Breakfast will be provided by LDS Church.