CARMEL, Ind. (AP) – Out of golf for more than a year, Tiger Woods said Wednesday he hopes to play the first event of the PGA Tour season next month and could play as much as twice more before the end of the year.

Woods said if his rehabilitation from back surgeries keeps going well, he would play the Safeway Open in Napa, California, on Oct. 13-16.

"My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do," Woods said in a surprise announcement on his website . "Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go."

Woods last played on Aug. 23, 2015, at the Wyndham Championship. Two shots out of the lead going into the final round, he closed with a 70 and tied for 10th. A month later, he announced he had another operation on his back. Then, Woods had a third back surgery in October.

He missed all four majors for the first time in his career.

Jack Nicklaus tweeted to Woods that "it's great to see you back and in good health. You've done so much for the game and it's better with you playing."

Woods also said he intends to play in the Turkish Airlines Open the first weekend in November and his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of

December.