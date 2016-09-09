KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives were told something recently what they already expected.
The Mohave County Medical Examiner confirmed through dental records that the body excavated from a backyard Aug. 29 was that of John Holland, 65. The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Richard Polaski, 63, of Kingman, who confessed to authorities about committing the murder, sits in the Mohave County jail. He is accused of a number of crimes, including first-degree murder.
Polaski told authorities he forged documents and obtained power of attorney over Holland after his murder for financial gain, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Polaski tried to commit suicide by taking over-the-counter pills in Laughlin on July 9. With apparent remorse, Polaski told Las Vegas Metro Police that he buried a body in the backyard of his house in Kingman.
Polaski will be in Mohave County Superior Court for a hearing Sept. 20. He previously told Judge Lee Jantzen that he wants to represent himself in the case and plead guilty.
