Birthdays: Michelle Williams, 36; Michael Buble, 41; Eric Stonestreet, 45; Hugh Grant, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take ownership of what you want to see unfold. Step things up a notch and take a proactive approach when it comes to love and romance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let your emotions take over when dealing with personal money matters or joint ventures. A personal relationship should be dealt with carefully.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get what’s troubling you out in the open so you can start moving forward again. It’s in your best interest to be proactive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You won’t have all the information you need to make a good decision. Grill whoever is in charge until you are satisfied that you will not suffer a loss by moving forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love and romance are highlighted along with signing up for activities that will challenge you physically. As long as you are realistic you’ll come out a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You won’t have a clue about what is really going on behind your back. Hold off on agreeing to anything you will regret.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your personal relationships with friends and relatives will benefit if you get together and share feelings, concerns and plans. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to let too many choices confuse you. Look for the best way to use your skills, and you will know exactly what you have to do to get ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on work and showing off your skills masterfully to those who can help you get ahead. Positive changes at home will help you stay grounded.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home and take care of personal business. The less you leave to chance, the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make love, romance and sharing experiences with someone special your priorities. You can make a commitment, sign a contract or delve into something that will raise your chances of advancement.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Demands will be made, and having the initiative to walk away will ensure that no one will be able to take advantage of you. Believe in yourself.