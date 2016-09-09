I heard on the news a few days ago that Arizona has the stiffest drunken driver laws than any state in the country. All the beer cans and beer bottles that I see along the road you wouldn’t think so.

Two nights ago they told what the penalty is. The newscaster said that you can kiss over $10,000 goodbye. I thought, why on earth would anyone in their right mind take that chance? That DUI could cost you your life or your job, or in a wheelchair for the rest of your life. Is that chance worth it? Think what it can do to your family.

If you do have some drinks, play it smart and have a sober person drive you home. The life you save may be your own.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley