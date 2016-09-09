Roqueman (Rocky) Villa of Golden Valley died Sept. 2, 2016, while vacationing in Wyoming. He would have turned 52 on Sept. 3.

He leaves behind two sisters, Lorretta Fisbeck and Angel (Garry) Hutchinson, all of Golden Valley; a daughter, Roxie Villa and a son, Dale Villa of Cheyenne, Wyo.; two granddaughters; four nephews; a niece; plus many great nieces and nephews.

As a boy, Rocky loved karate and earned all his belts. He put on many performances for the city of Carson, Calif.

Rocky served in the Army and during his time in he also served in Desert Storm. After leaving the Army, he continued with his second passion as a big rig mechanic, which he learned while in the Army. Rocky also taught himself how to use computers and became a computer “geek”; he built them, he repaired them, you name it, he did it.

He was the youngest of our family and will be deeply missed.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Miracle Valley Church, 5201 HR Ranch Road, Cheyenne, Wyo. We ask in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in Rocky’s name.