Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen stands with the recently elected officers of the Cedar Hills Elementary School Student Council. This photo was taken after Jantzen administered to them the oath of office on Aug. 30. Those officers are, from the left, Vice President Talia Deets; K-1 Class Rep. Ariel Rector; Secretary-Treasurer Bryson Terrill; President Kravin Kinnet; Class 4-6 Rep. Colt Rector; and Class 2-3 Rep. Elizabeth Cote.

Courtesy