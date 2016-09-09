KINGMAN – The Andy Devine Days Rodeo Queen and Rodeo Teen Queen contestants are busy preparing for Saturday’s Pageant Day.

The event kicks off with a Horsemanship competition at 8 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds Upper Arena. Contestants will be judged on appearance, cleanliness, horsemanship pattern, hot lap, flag run and a short interview.

Following the Horsemanship competition is the Getting Acquainted event at 1 p.m. at the Kingman Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. Contestants will be judged on appearance, personality, enunciation, grammar, eye contact and presentation. Also in the mix are personal interviews and a written test.

The queens will be crowned Sept. 25 during the rodeo grand entry, which begins at 1 p.m. (The rodeo competition begins at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.)

“Being a contestant is a great experience. It’s so much more than just winning. It’s fun, it’s a learning experience, it’s making new friends, it’s being involved in an awesome event in the community,” said Pageant Director Tiffany Leo.

“Although there is only one young lady running for queen (Sarah Moulder), it’s not an automatic win,” said Leo. “She will still have to go through each phase of the pageant as a contestant and has to obtain 75 percent of the total points to be crowned the queen.”

Below is a rundown of current queens and this year’s hopefuls:

Reigning Queen Baylee Hammond

Hi my name is Baylee Hammond. I’m a 17-year-old senior at the Kingman Academy High School. I’m active in college courses in hopes of attending the University of Arizona to pursue my goal to become a livestock production specialist where I hope to share my knowledge with others who enjoy this lifestyle as much as me. My whole life has been spent around horses and the sport of rodeo. I was honored to have represented myself this year as the 2016 Andy Devine Days rodeo queen. The past year has had plenty of ups which I can only be thankful for because of my sponsors and the family/friends support along the way. I was also very lucky to have traveled to as many rodeos as I did representing Kingman and the sport of rodeo with my awesome Teen Queen. Memories like this last a lifetime and I’m so glad I was able to share my experience with so many throughout my reign.

Thanks to all my sponsors: Stockton Hill Feed, JM Eagle, Tack Shed Saloon, Auto Transmission Rebuilders, I-Corp, Wright Vet Service, CB Custom Leather, Pesty Pest Control, Jerry Olsen, and Stockton Hill Tire.

Reigning Teen Queen Adrian Sikel

Hello! My name is Adrian Sikel, and I am a 16-year-old junior at Kingman Academy of Learning High School. This past year as your Andy Devine Days Rodeo Teen Queen has been wonderful. This experience has given me the chance to better myself socially. I have met some inspiring people who have taught me different things that will last a lifetime. Throughout this year my horse and I have encountered many obstacles that have tested the both of us, but in the end it only strengthened our teamwork. This opportunity has helped me in more ways than one. I am so thankful I was granted this experience. Thank you to everyone who came to our rodeo. Now get ready, it’s going to be one wild ride.

Rodeo Queen contestant Sarah Moulder

Sarah is a 16-year-old attending Kingman Academy High School with scholastic ambitions of studying theater and business. She was awarded a varsity letter and a volleyball certificate. She hopes to become a part of the entertainment industry. Her other achievements include Miss Congeniality for Needles, Calif., GCPRA. When asked why she wants to become part of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo Royalty, Sarah answered, “I want to be a part of the rodeo industry having grown up with my rodeo family. I will show grace, determination and inspiration as queen of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo.”

Rodeo Teen Queen contestants

Adison Leo: Adison is a 13-year-old attending Kingman Academy of Learning with ambitions of attending the University of Oregon or Florida. She has perfect attendance and is an “A” and “B” Honor Roll student. She hopes to play professional softball and continue to ride horses. She plays on her school’s softball and volleyball teams and was Colorado River Round Up princess in 2014.

When asked why she wants to become part of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo Royalty, Adison answered, “From the time I came into this world, rodeo and rodeo royalty have been a big part of my life. Becoming part of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo Royalty would be an honor and an awesome opportunity to do what I truly love, reach out to others while representing the best sport on earth all while keeping the western heritage alive.

Codey Humble: Codey is a 13-year-old attending Black Mountain Middle School with scholastic ambitions to earn a degree in Equine Chiropractic Medicine. She has been on the honor roll consistently for seven years in school. She hopes to become a professional barrel racer. Her other achievements include becoming captain of the cheerleading squad and being active in both volleyball and softball. When asked why she wants to become part of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo Royalty, Codey answered, “I want to be a role model, travel to other rodeos, and teach others what it means to get in touch with their horse on all levels.”

Kayla Laplante: Kayla is a 14-year-old attending Black Mountain Middle School with scholastic ambitions of becoming a veterinarian for all animals. She volunteers at the Western Humane Society. She’s active in volleyball, cheerleading, and softball and loves riding horses, sports and rodeoing. When asked why she wants to become part of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo Royalty, Kayla answered, “The reason why I would like to become Andy Devine Days Teen Queen is that it has always been a dream of mine and I love to rodeo.”