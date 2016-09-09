KINGMAN – The backstory for Lee Williams was supposed to be all about winning its second consecutive city championship tonight and remaining unbeaten in the series between the Volunteers and Kingman Academy.

The Dysart Demons (3-0, 4A Black Canyon) cast a bit of a shadow over the proceedings by beating Lee Williams (1-1, 4A Grand Canyon) last week in El Mirage, 56-0. The Vols seem to have had enough time to put the drubbing behind them and move forward to focus on this week and the rest of their season.

“There’s no question last Friday hurt our pride, and my pride, to be honest,” said LWHS football coach Jacob Iodence. “I am happy with the responses from most of them.”

Iodence saw that his Vols didn’t contend with Dysart throughout the game, something he was disappointed about. The expectation was higher, and the coach and his staff made it a focus heading into tonight’s game.

“We’ve challenged them this week,” the coach said. “The agenda was compete, which is what we thought was missing. They answered the call.”

Kingman Academy (1-1, 2A Central) and Lee Williams meet for the fourth time in the rivals’ history. The previous three games were decided in the fourth quarter, and the 2014 game went into overtime. There’s no reason to think that won’t be the scenario again.

Lee Williams won the 2013 game at Southside Park, 22-14. Then came the Vols’ OT win, 14-8, and Lee Williams won last year’s game to claim the first-ever City Championship, 38-21.

Both teams have already beaten Kingman, representing their lone wins so far in the young season. Lee Williams beat the Bulldogs two weeks ago, 28-6, and the Academy handled Kingman last week, 48-0.

When the Vols have the ball, Iodence said they’ll need to pick up Academy’s linebacker Jordan McDowell-Seybert, who has 21 tackles in two games.

“They’re set up so he can free roam,” the coach said. “Scheme wise, we’re feeling good about them.”

Iodence has two keys he thinks that if the Vols do well, they’ll be fine. There two keys as old as football itself.

“We have to block and tackle,” the coach said. “If we can block and tackle, we’ll be a good football team. Every week we have to go back to basics.”

Iodence said the Vols don’t have any significant injuries heading into the tonight’s matchup, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School.