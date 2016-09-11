Frederick and Gloria Williams celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25. They were married in 1951 in Cleveland, Ohio, and have two children, David Williams, 60, of Mohave, Calif. and Lorelei Rimpau, 58, of Claremont, Calif., as well as three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Their plans for celebrating this anniversary are to try to make it to next year and make each other happy.