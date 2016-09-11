KINGMAN – The scoreboard may look as if things didn’t change much for Kingman High in its 43-8 loss at Page (2-2, 3A North) Friday, but the Bulldogs took some positive steps.

Kingman (0-3, 3A West) scored in the first half and only trailed at the half, 20-8, and the Bulldogs had a chance to close within one score before the end of the second quarter ran out on them.

“We did look like a football team last night,” said KHS football coach Cam Wierson. “The kids played hard and didn’t quit.”

Trailing 20-0, Miguel Salina capped a 60-yard scoring drive for Kingman on a 7-yard run and then added the two-point conversion.

“Our kids were fired up at half having scored a touchdown before the half,” Wierson said. “We were just up against a superior opponent.”

The Bulldogs recovered the onside kick but couldn’t take advantage of it.

“We are improving, but the last three teams beat us in the weight room,” Wierson said. “We got out-disciplined.”

More good news for Kingman is despite the difficult start, the players continue to believe in Wierson and his coaching staff. Phoenix ASU Prep (0-2, 3A Metro) visits the Bulldogs for their Homecoming Game this week, and it presents a reasonable opportunity for Kingman to get its first win on the season.

“I thought we were going to lose the kids, but we still have them,” Wierson said. “We’ll keep trying to get better.”