KINGMAN – An overflow crowd of more than 100 people packed the Hualapai conference room on the campus of Kingman Regional Medical Center on Thursday to learn about the Arizona Water Initiative during a three-hour public meeting.

“We got a lot more people that we were anticipating,” said John Riggins of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, who helmed the event.

Many who spoke during the meeting said they were very concerned about large farming interests who have come to the area.

“For every section of land they’ve (farmers) put under cultivation, they’ve drilled three wells, 20-inch pipe, 3,000 gallons a minute,” said a fired-up Robert Fenwick of Long Mountain. “It ain’t rocket science.”

Fenwick said he fears the area will turn into a ghost town in 30 years.

“Once (the water’s) gone you ain’t never getting it back, and it’s going away very quickly,” said Fenwick. “Nobody can stop them. Water doesn’t cost them a dime. That’s why they’re here.”

There are currently no restrictions on what farmers or individuals or businesses can pump from the ground. And the area, some say, has turned into another “Gold Rush,” only instead of people heading west to the Sierra Nevada for gold, farmers from California are heading east to Arizona for gold of the liquid variety, free water.

“We need someone to stop these people,” Fern Fenwick, wife of Robert, told those at the meeting.

Water only became a contentious issue three of four years ago, said Gerry Walker, deputy assistant director at ADWR.

The Arizona Water Initiative has divided the state into 22 planning areas, so it can identify issues that are resulting in demand and supply imbalances and to develop strategies that are likely to be successful in addressing them.

“I would say the meeting went as we expected,” said Michelle Moreno, a spokeswoman from ADWR. She said similar issues exist in rural areas throughout the state, and the ongoing drought hasn’t helped.

Although not at the meeting, Dick Mills, general manager of Kingman Farms, said in a video on the company website that there is plenty of water to go around.

“With our hydrology reports that were done, we have enough water to be able to grow for the next 100 years, and generations to come after that,” Mills said.

Riggins called a 15-minute break two hours into the event and more than half of those in attendance left. Those who stayed broke out into groups, where ADWR employees could hear about specific challenges residents were concerned about.

That’s when the overall tone of the meeting appeared to change. Gloomy forecasts during the earlier part of the meeting gave way to people talking, listening and learning.

The goal, said MacEachern of the ADWR, was to listen to stakeholders about their concerns before coming up with possible solutions.

Two ways used to regulate areas in Arizona in dealing with water consumption includes Active Management Areas and Irrigation Non-expansion Areas. The AMA brings into play metering, well spacing, fees, and many other regulations in addition to prohibiting irrigation of new agricultural lands. The INA mostly prohibits irrigating new land and requires metering and annual reporting requirements for wells pumping more than 35 gallons a minute.

Moreno said ADWR anticipates some sort of restrictions on groundwater pumping in the future for the Kingman area.