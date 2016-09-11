KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 39th Annual Andy Awards.



The nominations come from the community at large. The purpose of the Andys is to get the very best of Kingman recognized for its efforts.

This year the Chamber received a total of 49 nominations for 37 nominees in 9 categories. The categories: Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, Student of the Year, Business of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Organization of the Year, Most Improved Commercial Property and a new addition for 2016 – Young Professional of the Year.



Entries are scored by a panel of judges outside the city, and nominations are judged solely by their content and not by any outside knowledge of the nominee.

The winners will be announced at a dinner and awards ceremony kicking off Andy Devine Days at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Beale Celebrations. The nominees with the highest score in each category are invited to participate as finalists at the dinner catered by Kingman Chophouse. The Andy Devine Days Rodeo Queen and Princess will be assisting sponsors in presenting each award.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the Kingman Chamber office at 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road or online at KingmanChamber.com.

The Nominees:

Citizen of the Year

Sponsored by : Frontier Communications

Gregg Arnold

Anna Shuffler

Wesley K. Murphy

Lynne Peterson

Jim Hinckley

Joanne Garvey

Jennifer Jackson

Anita Sue Nowicki

Finalists: Gregg Arnold, Wesley K. Murphy, Anita Sue Nowicki

Student of the Year

Sponsored by: Taco Bell

Nominees/Finalists:

Hannah Heiden

Kyle Julle

Educator of the Year

Sponsored by: Chicago Title

Nominees:

Dr. Fred Gilbert

Rhonda Jantz

Betty Murphy

Tanya Lisa Wright

Lori Weninger

William Pottenburgh

Gretchen Dorner

Finalists: Tanya Lisa Wright, William Pottenburgh, Gretchen Dorner

Organization of the Year

Sponsored by: Mohave State Bank

Nominees/Finalists: Venture Club, Low Cost Spay & Neuter, Kingman Downtown Merchants

Business of the Year

Sponsored by: Mission Bank

Nominees/Finalists: The Enchanted Paw, Ignite Brand Marketing, Frontier Communications

Lifetime Achiever

Sponsored by: Unisource

Nominees:

Gordon Sanchez

Jennee Miles

Anne Bathauer

Attiya Salim, MD

Finalists: Gordon Sanchez, Ms. Jennee Miles, Attiya Salim, MD

Most Improved Commercial Property

Sponsored by: Kingman Airport Authority

Nominees:

Ramada of Kingman

H&H Development

66 Auto Sales

Beale Celebrations

Finalists: Ramada, 66 Auto Sales, Beale Celebrations

Public Service Award

Sponsored by: JuST Marketing, LLC

Nominees/Finalists: Arizona@Work, Rick Brannies

Young Professional of the Year

Sponsored by: The Kingsmen

Nominees:

Sashah Horner

Alex Sandoval

Jason Millin

Nikki Seegers

Finalists: Alex Sandoval, Jason Millin, Nikki Seegers