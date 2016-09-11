f

Finalists for Andy Awards announced

  • Originally Published: September 11, 2016 5:57 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 39th Annual Andy Awards.

    The nominations come from the community at large. The purpose of the Andys is to get the very best of Kingman recognized for its efforts.

    This year the Chamber received a total of 49 nominations for 37 nominees in 9 categories. The categories: Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, Student of the Year, Business of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Organization of the Year, Most Improved Commercial Property and a new addition for 2016 – Young Professional of the Year.

    Entries are scored by a panel of judges outside the city, and nominations are judged solely by their content and not by any outside knowledge of the nominee.

    The winners will be announced at a dinner and awards ceremony kicking off Andy Devine Days at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Beale Celebrations. The nominees with the highest score in each category are invited to participate as finalists at the dinner catered by Kingman Chophouse. The Andy Devine Days Rodeo Queen and Princess will be assisting sponsors in presenting each award.

    Tickets are $25 and are available at the Kingman Chamber office at 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road or online at KingmanChamber.com.

    The Nominees:

    Citizen of the Year

    Sponsored by : Frontier Communications

    Gregg Arnold

    Anna Shuffler

    Wesley K. Murphy

    Lynne Peterson

    Jim Hinckley

    Joanne Garvey

    Jennifer Jackson

    Anita Sue Nowicki

    Finalists: Gregg Arnold, Wesley K. Murphy, Anita Sue Nowicki

    Student of the Year

    Sponsored by: Taco Bell

    Nominees/Finalists:

    Hannah Heiden

    Kyle Julle

    Educator of the Year

    Sponsored by: Chicago Title

    Nominees:

    Dr. Fred Gilbert

    Rhonda Jantz

    Betty Murphy

    Tanya Lisa Wright

    Lori Weninger

    William Pottenburgh

    Gretchen Dorner

    Finalists: Tanya Lisa Wright, William Pottenburgh, Gretchen Dorner

    Organization of the Year

    Sponsored by: Mohave State Bank

    Nominees/Finalists: Venture Club, Low Cost Spay & Neuter, Kingman Downtown Merchants

    Business of the Year

    Sponsored by: Mission Bank

    Nominees/Finalists: The Enchanted Paw, Ignite Brand Marketing, Frontier Communications

    Lifetime Achiever

    Sponsored by: Unisource

    Nominees:

    Gordon Sanchez

    Jennee Miles

    Anne Bathauer

    Attiya Salim, MD

    Finalists: Gordon Sanchez, Ms. Jennee Miles, Attiya Salim, MD

    Most Improved Commercial Property

    Sponsored by: Kingman Airport Authority

    Nominees:

    Ramada of Kingman

    H&H Development

    66 Auto Sales

    Beale Celebrations

    Finalists: Ramada, 66 Auto Sales, Beale Celebrations

    Public Service Award

    Sponsored by: JuST Marketing, LLC

    Nominees/Finalists: Arizona@Work, Rick Brannies

    Young Professional of the Year

    Sponsored by: The Kingsmen

    Nominees:

    Sashah Horner

    Alex Sandoval

    Jason Millin

    Nikki Seegers

    Finalists: Alex Sandoval, Jason Millin, Nikki Seegers

