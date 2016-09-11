KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 39th Annual Andy Awards.
The nominations come from the community at large. The purpose of the Andys is to get the very best of Kingman recognized for its efforts.
This year the Chamber received a total of 49 nominations for 37 nominees in 9 categories. The categories: Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, Student of the Year, Business of the Year, Lifetime Achiever, Organization of the Year, Most Improved Commercial Property and a new addition for 2016 – Young Professional of the Year.
Entries are scored by a panel of judges outside the city, and nominations are judged solely by their content and not by any outside knowledge of the nominee.
The winners will be announced at a dinner and awards ceremony kicking off Andy Devine Days at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Beale Celebrations. The nominees with the highest score in each category are invited to participate as finalists at the dinner catered by Kingman Chophouse. The Andy Devine Days Rodeo Queen and Princess will be assisting sponsors in presenting each award.
Tickets are $25 and are available at the Kingman Chamber office at 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road or online at KingmanChamber.com.
The Nominees:
Citizen of the Year
Sponsored by : Frontier Communications
Gregg Arnold
Anna Shuffler
Wesley K. Murphy
Lynne Peterson
Jim Hinckley
Joanne Garvey
Jennifer Jackson
Anita Sue Nowicki
Finalists: Gregg Arnold, Wesley K. Murphy, Anita Sue Nowicki
Student of the Year
Sponsored by: Taco Bell
Nominees/Finalists:
Hannah Heiden
Kyle Julle
Educator of the Year
Sponsored by: Chicago Title
Nominees:
Dr. Fred Gilbert
Rhonda Jantz
Betty Murphy
Tanya Lisa Wright
Lori Weninger
William Pottenburgh
Gretchen Dorner
Finalists: Tanya Lisa Wright, William Pottenburgh, Gretchen Dorner
Organization of the Year
Sponsored by: Mohave State Bank
Nominees/Finalists: Venture Club, Low Cost Spay & Neuter, Kingman Downtown Merchants
Business of the Year
Sponsored by: Mission Bank
Nominees/Finalists: The Enchanted Paw, Ignite Brand Marketing, Frontier Communications
Lifetime Achiever
Sponsored by: Unisource
Nominees:
Gordon Sanchez
Jennee Miles
Anne Bathauer
Attiya Salim, MD
Finalists: Gordon Sanchez, Ms. Jennee Miles, Attiya Salim, MD
Most Improved Commercial Property
Sponsored by: Kingman Airport Authority
Nominees:
Ramada of Kingman
H&H Development
66 Auto Sales
Beale Celebrations
Finalists: Ramada, 66 Auto Sales, Beale Celebrations
Public Service Award
Sponsored by: JuST Marketing, LLC
Nominees/Finalists: Arizona@Work, Rick Brannies
Young Professional of the Year
Sponsored by: The Kingsmen
Nominees:
Sashah Horner
Alex Sandoval
Jason Millin
Nikki Seegers
Finalists: Alex Sandoval, Jason Millin, Nikki Seegers
