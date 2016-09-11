KINGMAN – A car plowed over Violet Matthews’ chain-link fence on her property Aug. 20 and dislodged a gas meter. That’s enough to get a homeowner fired up.

What followed made her extremely upset and frustrated.

The fire department shut off the gas that night, about 9 o’clock, Matthews said. OK, she thought, no gas to her appliances for a while.

In the process of getting the gas squared away, Matthews was informed by the city that the half-inch gas line serving the property would have to be replaced because it was not up to code.

Now she has to put in a new 1½-inch gas line on the half-acre her home sits on. By this time the insurance gets involved, and Matthews has to cough up $1,500 for the deductible.

“They’re going to have to replace all the lines, otherwise, we don’t have gas to the appliances,” said an exasperated Matthews.

She said she didn’t hear the crash, but her neighbors on North Irving Street did and called 911. The driver left something for Matthews – a muffler. One neighbor told Matthews they saw the car drive away on the dark street and said it looked like a “big sled,” something similar to a full-size Lincoln, Matthews said.

“It’s kind of surprising what the damage someone can do to your property,” said Matthews. “Someone can run into your property, drive away and get away with it.”

“They’re going to have to rip up the whole yard, 300 feet,” Matthews said a week ago. She is still waiting for the new gas lines to be installed.

Matthews said she thought the neighborhood was lucky there wasn’t a huge blast, because the driver knocked over the gas meter and then backed over it on the escape, while natural gas was spewing out.

Matthews has a keen eye out in her North Irving Street and Sierra Vista Avenue neighborhood for a car that fits the description. But she said it’s hard because of the large half-acre lots.

If the offender is a neighbor, it would be easy to conceal the big car, she said.