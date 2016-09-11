Birthdays: Mike Comrie, 36; Taraji P. Henson, 46; Harry Connick Jr., 49; Virginia Madsen, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do your due diligence before making a decision that will affect your employment status. Refuse to let emotions lead to mistakes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A day trip or outing with children or friends will be enlightening. Knowledge is a powerful asset.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Replace negative feelings with positive possibilities. Romance and fun can be yours to enjoy if you make realistic choices and plan affordable activities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your plans to yourself until you have everything in place and are confident you can avoid interference. Use your knowledge and experience to ward off any negativity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in activities that will challenge you to look, feel and be your best. Opportunity will come to those willing to put in time and effort.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in activities that will bring you closer to the people in your life who count. Activities that involve friends who share the same passions as you will ease your stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Step out with friends or get involved in something that will help you improve your image, appearance or a personal relationship. Learn to say “no.”

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t share anyone else’s secrets. If handled diplomatically, an emotional situation will buy you the time you need to figure out the best way to move forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your efforts into personal, self and relationship improvements. The changes you make at home should offer incentives to the people you want to keep the peace with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Home improvements will bring you satisfaction, comfort and added convenience. The more you invest in what you have already acquired, the more secure your future will become.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be tempted to partner with someone who appears to be savvy, but don’t rule out how smart and efficient you are on your own.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Getting involved in something you believe in will satisfy you, but for those you live with or who count on you personally, your absence will not be appreciated.