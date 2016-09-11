KINGMAN – Lee Williams improved to 4-0 with a three-set sweep over Kingman (0-4, 3A West) Thursday at LWHS, 25-5, 25-19, 25-6.

Junior setter Sadie Snay led the Lady Vols with seven kills and 10 assists. Holly McFadyen and Victoria Logan each had six kills, and Logan added five digs. Ashley Sahawneh served up five aces and had three kills, and Madi Arave finished with four aces. Mya Radler blocked four Lady Bulldog hits, and Siava Allen came up with four digs.

Kingman’s Skylar Fuhrmeister led the Lady Bulldogs in serves and digs, Anyssa Fuhrmeister led in assists, and Keara Tauta was their top hitter.

Lee Williams opens 4A Grand Canyon Region play against Coconino (2-1) in its next regular season match Tuesday in Flagstaff. Kingman hosts Kingman Academy (1-2, 2A West) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Mohave 3, Academy 2

At KAHS, the Lady Tigers let a two sets to one advantage disappear and the Mohave T-birds (3-1, 4A Grand Canyon) captured a come-from-behind win Thursday, 18-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-21, 15-7.

“It was heartbreaking,” said KAHS volleyball coach Ken David.

Grace Herbine had 18 service points and five blocks for Kingman Academy. Isabel Anderson finished with 18 service points and 13 kills, and Kyla Brown came up with 24 digs.

The Lady Tigers play at Kingman Tuesday.

All three local high school volleyball teams were at the Mary Jo Goldey Morris Tournament at Lake Havasu Saturday. Results were not available by deadline.

BOYS GOLF

Vols take second

KINGMAN – Lee Williams boys golf placed second at the Kingman Invitational hosted by Kingman High School at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course Friday. Gilbert Mesquite won the championship.

The Volunteers’ Brandon Carver took third in the individual tournament, shooting a 9-over par 81. Chase Williams came in fourth with an 82, and Cole Morton shot 91.

“My top three really stepped up,” said LWHS boys golf coach Stephen Shuffler. “I was happy with everyone’s effort and really proud of my team and their finish.”

Kingman, Lake Havasu, Page, Betty Fairfax, Mohave and MALC also played.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Vols take two

At Lake Havasu City, Lee Williams shot 71-over par to defeat Surprise Valley Vista (88-over) and Havasu (97-over) Thursday.

Valley’s Alea Andrade and Havasu’s Natalie McCoy were medalists at 13-over par 49.

Lee Williams’ Paige Lucero was third with a 50, Sarah White shot 53, Kaylee Moore 54 and Kadence Sterling had a 58.

The Lady Vols shot an 18-hole 352 at the Kingman Invitational.

Lucero was 11-over par 83, Claire Barker shot an 88, White came in at 89, and Audra Coffman finished with 92.