I wrote recently that I could provide three of the residential addresses from which scenes in the 9/11–indicative film, “Enemy of the State” were drawn. They are on Woodlawn Avenue in Tustin, Calif., on Limerick Lane in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a house on Buenos Aires Drive in Hemet (best I could do on this one, from Google maps). The recent “Woodlawn” film with Jon Voight – whose NSA character in the 1998 film was born on Sept. 11 – was also drawn from this address).

I have to say at the age of 66, that no aspect of the system in America “works” like the punitive, speaking of law enforcement and their cousins in the film industry and big brothers at the intelligence agencies. Alternatively, what should have been the case would have been the meeting of needs for the millions who got caught up in their entitlement-laden tyranny. We are speaking of social injustices and related factors. One of the related factors could fairly be described as America’s criminal wars upon people whose only threat was not to the American people but to America’s corporations and/or fiat money scam.

I’m sick and tired of seeing smiling cops when 65,000,000 (that is the several years old stat, which knowledgeable sources say is now understated) American citizens have life-ruining arrest records. And do ya luv those “catch and release” arrests where the citizen has no opportunity to clear their name in a crooked court of law anyway?

Here’s to cops – their lies, their use of belly-crawling extra-judicial assets whose antics (along with the police and – God knows – the FBI) are never publicized, and to those who support them on a silver platter from the pulpit and media.

I made sure before writing this, that I have a bottle of cold ginger beer in the fridge (it’s non-alcoholic, and very good for nausea).

Philip Lundquist

Bullhead City