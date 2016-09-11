KINGMAN – The communities of Kingman and Bullhead City collaboratively donated a record $18,300 to Mission Bank’s 14th Annual “Our Town Cares” School Supply Drive.

Individuals, businesses, and groups donated supplies or money to the drive. All monetary donations were used to purchase supplies and school uniforms which were donated to the schools.

Mission Bank employees and board members all pitched in to deliver the school supplies to four districts including Kingman Unified School District, Kingman Academy of Learning, Bullhead City Elementary School District, and Colorado River Union High School District.

Roger Jacks, KUSD superintendent, said he was thrilled by the show of community support. “We’re so thankful to be a part of such a giving community,” he said.

Mission Bank offers special thanks to the Mohave County Educational Service Center, KRMC, Lee’s Uniforms, Kingman Staples, the employees of UniSource Energy Services, Kingman Retired Teachers Association, Mykenzie DeVries, the children at the Boys & Girls Club of Kingman, Mike Hinman and Black Bridge Brewery and 66 Auto Sales.

For more information about the Mission Bank School Supply Drive, contact Mission Bank Public Relations Director Debbie Catt at 928-718-5555.