KINGMAN – Hard work is supposed to pay off. When Lee Williams’ Mike Bathauer intercepted Kingman Academy’s Kekoa Makaiwi-Stroup with a little more than a minute left in the game, the Volunteers’ hard work culminated in a 12-7 win over the Academy Friday at LWHS for the City Championship.

Lee Williams (2-1, 4A Grand Canyon) held Kingman Academy (1-2, 2A Central) to under 200 total yards of offense, including limiting the Tigers rushing attack to under 100.

Defensive End Marco Narvarte (6-4, 210) caused a lot of mayhem for the Academy’s offense. Narvarte finished with five tackles, a sack, two quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

“It was a close game,” Narvarte said. “It was a tough game and we did pretty well. We deserved to win this.”

It was a scoreless battle at halftime with the Academy getting inside the Vols’ 20-yard line twice and Lee Williams inside the Tigers’ 20 once.

Aside from the scoreboard, the loudest number was Lee Williams winning the turnover battle, 5-1. The Vols gathered in three fumbles and had two interceptions.

Lee Williams was first to put points on the board after receiving the second-half kickoff. Five plays later, running back Paul Giglio broke open up the middle and galloped 46 yards for a Volunteers touchdown. The two-point run conversion failed, and the Vols led, 6-0.

Giglio rushed for 99 yards on 16 carries.

Lee Williams and the Academy then exchanged turnovers, and the Tigers tied it up with five minutes left in the third quarter when Makaiwi-Stroup connected with Nate Carter on a nine-yard scoring strike. Patrick Papilli’s point-after was good, and the Tigers took the lead, 7-6.

The Vols’ resiliency was soon to make an appearance. After the ensuing kickoff, Academy held Lee Williams to three-and-out and took over on their own 31. The Tigers fumbled the handoff exchange on their first play, the Vols pounced on it and had first-and-10 on the Tiger 30-yard line.

Ten plays later on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Andrew Davis punched it in with nearly 11 minutes left in the game. The two-point pass conversion was incomplete, and the Vols had their 12-7 lead.

Davis was the workhorse for Lee Williams, carrying 29 times for 96 yards with one lost fumble.

Big plays began to mount up. Academy’s Nick Carter held Vols receiver David Herrera short of a first down on fourth-and-2 with four minutes remaining that forced Lee Williams to turn it over on downs at the Tiger 24. Carter then caught a pass on fourth-and-7 with two minutes left to keep the drive going.

Perhaps the biggest play came when Makaiwi-Stroup and Carter connected again for 27 yards down to the Vols 8-yard line with under two minutes to play. However, the Tigers were called for holding and the ball was pushed back to the Tiger 48.

Makaiwi-Stroup attempted a pass in Carter’s direction again, but the ball bounced off of a helmet and into the air, and that’s when Mike Bathauer closed the deal with his interception.

“I saw it off his head and I focused on it,” Bathauer said. “I then looked at my coach and told him I knew practicing after practice on catching would pay off.”

The Vols fought hard and to the end, forcing turnovers and keeping the Academy out of the end zone for the most part.

“They embraced the motto of the week,” said LWHS football coach Jacob Iodence. “The motto of the week was ‘compete.’”

Lee Williams opens 4A Grand Canyon Region action when the Vols host Mingus (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.