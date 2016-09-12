Photo by JC Amberlyn.
Chili’s Bar and Grill held its 2nd annual Concert in the Park fundraiser for Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital on Saturday in Locomotive Park.
The event featured the music of Souls Condemned, Brace 4 Impact, Gheara, Strong Like Cedar and Krisy Thompson.
Local sponsors donated food and bounce houses for kids. Chili’s has donated $58 million nationally for Saint Jude’s.
Chili’s plans a music concert next year as well.
On the evening of Sept. 21, from about 5 p.m. to closing, Chili’s will hold a Cops vs. Firefighters night at its restaurant. People are invited to attend as police and fire fighters compete to raise the most money. There will be activities for the whole family.
