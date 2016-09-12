Dear Abby: My wife of 15 years is a beautiful lady I find more attractive every day. I compliment her often, but her self-image isn’t particularly good. She’s a top-level executive – not your typical “girly-girl.”

She has never been the sexy-dress type, in the bedroom or out in public. She doesn’t have to dress up for work on a daily basis and prefers wearing sweats at home, which is fine 99 percent of the time.

I have asked her for a special night out in which she would dress up for me, just a bit on the sexy side, followed by some late-night fun at home. When I do, she laughs off the idea and says I’m silly.

I’m certainly not the only one who finds her attractive. She gets compliments from others often. How do I find another approach to this? Or am I being selfish? –Hoping in Minnesota

Dear Hoping: I don’t think a husband telling his wife what he would like is selfish. The key to a satisfying marriage is communication. I do think it’s wrong of her to belittle you by telling you your fantasy is silly. It’s not. Many couples enjoy occasionally dressing up and role-playing. Take her shopping so you can pick out something together that’s dressier than sweats or what she would wear to work, and perhaps you can arrive at a compromise.

Dear Abby: My mom gives my older brother an allowance because he’s a fugitive from the law (outstanding warrants) and lives in another country. I have told her repeatedly that she’s enabling him, and he will expect it for the rest of his life, but she insists that “one day” he’ll survive on his own, even though he has always squandered money.

She expects me to continue supporting him after she dies since I am the only legal child left. She says if she doesn’t pay him, he’ll be homeless, and I will be responsible for him since I will inherit her estate.

I don’t want my brother to be homeless, but he has already received his share of her estate because she has been paying for him for years and I haven’t received any aid. What seems fair? – The Other Sibling

Dear Other Sibling: What’s fair is that you realize your mother’s money is hers to do with as she wishes. Perhaps it’s time you and your mother discuss setting up a trust for your brother. An attorney who specializes in wills and trusts can help her do this and determine what is fair.