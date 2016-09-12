Birthdays: Emmy Rossum, 30; Jennifer Hudson, 35; Benjamin McKenzie, 38; Louis C.K., 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep a positive attitude and surround yourself with people who share your enthusiasm and are willing to collaborate in an effort to bring about change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what’s important and focus on achieving your goal. Don’t let an emotional matter lead to a snap decision you will regret.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A business trip or meeting will open up a window of opportunity. Your charm and enthusiasm will be difficult to ignore, let alone say “no” to.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take on a project that will expand your mind and help you approach life in a healthy manner. Positive thoughts will bring good results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take action and let others know where you stand. Participation will help you make improvements and give you a better indication of what to do next.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss your ideas and collaborate with people who can offer you constructive criticism, and an opportunity will unfold.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Test the waters with someone before you broach a sensitive subject. Let others do most of the talking and don’t reveal your plans or personal information until you have assessed the way they will react.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a break from your everyday routine. Avoid responsibilities that don’t belong to you. If you want to offer help, make sure you get something in return.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find a way to boost your income. Learn a new trade, pick up a skill and gather information that is relevant to your current job situation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t feel the urge to make sudden changes to the way you look or the plans you have made. It’s important to follow a path that is well-thought-out and will bring practical results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll gain ground if you act on your emotions and set the record straight with someone you believe has been unfair. Love is highlighted.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refrain from sharing personal secrets. A problem with authority figures will deter you from getting ahead.
