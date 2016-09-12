I would like to thank the staff at Cerbat Cliffs Animal Hospital for the excellent and professional care we were given on Aug. 5 of this year.

Our beloved Russian Blue cat, Jilly, was having issues with her breathing so we took her in for an examination. With me was my 13-year-old granddaughter, Jordan. Jordan had been very close to Jilly for 10 years and considered Jilly her daughter.

An X-ray revealed fluid in her lungs, she was suffering and needed to be euthanized. Dr. Crystal Delano and her staff impressed me so much by their genuine care and concern for Jilly and for Jordan. They allowed us to hold Jilly for her last breath and cried with us when she passed.

That was a very sad day but the staff handled it with genuine love and empathy and helped us get through it. Thank you so much!

Judy Wessels

Kingman