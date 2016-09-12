Thank you Lisa Bruno, president of the Venture Club and Friends of Kingman for our Splash Pad. The little children splashed and they laughed and then splashed again. Even the real little ones knew how to get in that water.
Thank you for all your hard work Venture Club. Kingman children have won, from all your hard work and all our donors to accomplish this.
Donna Kowalske
Kingman
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.