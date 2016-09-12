f

Letter of thanks: Voters’ support appreciated

  • Originally Published: September 12, 2016 5:59 a.m.

    • Thank you for your support and voting for me in my bid to be the mayor of Kingman.

    Harley Pettit

    Kingman

