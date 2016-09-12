Aggravated assault alleged

On Aug. 24 at about 11:45 p.m., Kingman Police arrested Scott Space Christensen, 19, of Kingman, on a felony charge of aggravated assault. Officers had responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of North Harrison Street, where multiple subjects were reported to be fighting.

The investigation revealed that Christensen went to the complex to confront another person about a Facebook post. Christensen knocked on the apartment door, which was answered by the 56-year-old father of the person they were going to confront.

It is alleged that Christensen, armed with a knife, struck the man in the mouth, using the handle of the knife. The victim transported himself to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he received treatment for injuries to his mouth and face. Christensen was taken into custody.

A woman, 18, with Christensen, was charged with a misdemeanor assault and a warrant for probation violation. Both admitted involvement in the offense and were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Alleged: Drug possession

On Aug. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dale Joseph Nacke Jr., 46, and Kathaleen Renee Crim, 41, both of Kingman, for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

At about 10:40 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance involving Nacke Jr. and Crim, who were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3100 block of John L Avenue. Nacke walked around the rear of the vehicle and toward the passenger side door. Deputies observed Nacke reaching into the car. Deputies ordered Nacke to show his hands. Nacke was detained.

Deputies observed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance on the passenger front seat and further observed a female subject lying down in the backseat of the vehicle. Deputies collected the plastic bag and had Crim exit the vehicle. A records check showed Crim to have an outstanding warrant. Crim was taken into custody without incident. Crim pulled out from her front pocket a plastic bag containing a clear crystal substance

Investigations determined that Nacke and Crim were arguing about their relationship. During conversations with Nacke, he admitted that the plastic bag of meth on the seat was his. A field test showed both substances to be positive for methamphetamine. They were transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Drugs for sale

On Aug. 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Amanda Joan Crump, 43, of Kingman, for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

At about 11:15 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of East Ryan Avenue and contacted Crump. She admitted to having a glass pipe in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed the glass pipe with residue, a bindle containing a white crystal substance and a cellophane wrapper containing 4.2 grams of methamphetamine crystals.

Crump was taken into custody without incident. She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Alleged: Drug possession

On Aug. 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Isaiah Craig Aguirre, 34, of Kingman, for alleged promoting prison contraband, possession of dangerous drugs, felonies, along with a failure to appear misdemeanor warrant issued by Quartzite Justice Court. Approximately 10 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Jagerson Avenue and Benton Street. Deputies contacted Aguirre and a records check showed he had a suspended driver’s license and an outstanding warrant.

Aguirre was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed a plastic bag containing three pills identified as Xanax. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. As Aguirre was being booked, detention officers located a syringe in Aguirre’s shoe. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Alleged: Weapon possession

On Aug. 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Edward Decastro, 47, of Kingman, on three counts of possession of a weapon by prohibited person, felonies, along with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly display false license plate, misdemeanors.

At approximately 9 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop at Lass Avenue and Marshall Drive on a vehicle that was speeding. Deputies smelled an odor of alcohol on Decastro. During conversations with Decastro, he said that he had four beers earlier. Following the field sobriety tests, a field analysis revealed Decastro’s blood alcohol concentration to be .146%.

Decastro was taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed three weapons and a plastic bottle that had the odor of marijuana. Deputies determined the plates on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle. A history check showed Decastro to has a prior felony conviction. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Alleged: Trespassing

On Sept. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dennis John Golias, 55, of Kingman, for trespassing in a home, a felony, and trespassing in a yard, a misdemeanor.

At about 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of John L Avenue in reference to a trespasser. The 62-year-old victim said that a man entered his residence. The victim pushed Golias and told him to leave.

A 48-year-old woman said that she has a four-foot fence around her property and she was outside on her porch when Golias started running toward her waving his arms. The woman said she got scared and ran into her house and her husband told Golias to leave.

Deputies contacted Golias and took him into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Alleged: Drug paraphernalia

On Sept. 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Earl Rotenbury, 29, of Kingman, for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony, along with a failure to appear warrant issued by Kingman Municipal Court and a failure to pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court, misdemeanors.

At approximately 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check in the 3100 block of McVicar Avenue in reference to a man standing in the middle of the road holding his chest. Rotenbury told medical personnel he was having chest pains because he had taken methamphetamine.

Rotenbury refused to be transported to the hospital and then was medically cleared. A records check showed Rotenbury to have active warrants. Rotenbury was taken into custody without incident. A search of Rotenbury revealed a syringe with residue. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.