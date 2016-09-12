As of Wednesday, Brandon Campos, David Merrill Clayton, Justin Andrew Minton and Jeremy Daniel Gerber had a warrant for their arrest.

If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at (928) 716-4402, Silent Witness at (888) 227-8780 or any law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department