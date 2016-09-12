Darren Henry Johnson, 51, was tragically killed on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Duncanville, Texas.

Darren was a 1983 graduate of Kingman High School and a 1987 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Darren graduated from West Point with a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army as an infantry officer. He went on to become an Airborne Ranger, serving at Ft. Hood, Texas.



After completing his service and being honorably discharged, Darren was employed in the tech industry as an industrial engineer where he worked on prototyping internet hardware. He lived in Florida and Texas where he worked in the HVAC and electrical field. Darren lived in the Dallas area over the last several years.



Darren did not have any children and was preceded in death by both of his parents.



It is believed that he is survived by a sister. Anyone with next of kin information is urged to contact Rusty at kpd_007@yahoo.com.