Kingman Academy of Learning High School seniors were able to pay $10 and get the privilege to paint designs on their parking lot spaces for the year. The event was a fundraiser for the Student Council. On Thursday and Friday the Council provided paint and pizza and the seniors were busy creating art. Stephanie Scott was among those present Thursday evening. Here she paints a tiger. The seniors will keep their spots for the year, then paint over the art for the next year’s seniors to create their own work.