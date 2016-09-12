Remember Robinson Crusoe – the novel written in 1719 about a sailor stranded on a deserted island? Well, forget all of that when you take the kids to watch “The Wild Life.”

Based loosely – OK, not at all – on the novel, the animated romp imagines Crusoe’s plight from the view of the animals. They watch him stumble along aimlessly and then decide to help build his “nest,” secure food, and fight off pirates and evil cats. Yes … evil pirate ship cats.



“The Wild Life” does not have the budget or marketing draw to compete with many of the year’s animated hits but it is certainly a worthy contender. The colors are vibrant and the action and antics are non-stop as the animals try to help Crusoe but only make some matters worse for the strange human.

I would like to say young viewers will be entertained but several tots were running around in the theater seemingly oblivious to the brightly colored characters as weary parents watched in defeat.



There are plenty of jokes, visual appeal, and snappy action to potentially entertain young viewers.



Adults: 2 out of 4 Miners

Young Viewers: Maybe 3 out of 4 Miners