KINGMAN – The first of two fall dove seasons will close on Thursday, and from reports I’ve heard, the success of most hunters in the Kingman area were just fair to poor.

The lack of birds was most likely due to the active monsoon season that most of Mohave County saw.

Doves, especially white-wings, will leave the area if the nighttime temperatures drop below 75 degrees.

Mourning doves are migratory in nature; but the desert and agricultural areas in Mohave County produce a lot of the birds that were taken on this first hunt.

It was very different along the Colorado River south of Bullhead City all the way to the Topock Marsh.

Jim Rich is a chief instructor for the Arizona Hunter Education program in Kingman and he is also an avid dove hunter. Rich lives in the Ft. Mohave area.

Rich and his friends did well on the opening weekend of the hunt. On Day Two of the hunt, Rich and eight of his friends found success in a field the Ft. Mohave tribe owns. They all took limits and they even got a few Eurasian Collared doves, which are feral exotics and have no limits.

“It was great shooting,” Rich said.

Rich also noted that there were still a fair number of white-wing doves along the river, which is unusual given there was monsoon action down there.

The limit for doves is 15 per day, with a possession limit of 45 after the first three days of the season.

Kingman resident John Schmidt also traveled down to the Ft. Mohave area after scouting in areas north of town like Greg’s Tank. His efforts produced few sightings of the speedy doves.

The first season closes Thursday, but the AZGFD offers a second, longer season for mourning doves only.

That season starts Nov. 25 and ends Jan. 8. Many of the birds that hunters find during those times will have migrated in from northern states.

The next deer hunt in Unit 13B will start on Nov. 11, and will last until Nov. 20. There are 75 tags issued for that hunt.

Mohave County residents drew tags.

They include Lake Havasu City resident John Gibbs III and three Kingman residents, Crystal Reaves, Don Martin and Fred Bianes.