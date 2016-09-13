August is time of the year many area sportsmen have or are putting out expensive trail cameras around water catchments all over northern Arizona. The purpose is to document what animals are using them and what time they are coming in.

It has become a common practice anymore, and even the Arizona Game & Fish Department uses them to collect data.

But for one Kingman man, Jim Vitello, the scene he caught on a trail camera in Unit 19B can only be described as despicable.

I was with Vitello when he put out a camera on what he called his “secret elk water” in a location on the eastern edge of Unit 19B. This unit’s northern boundary is I-40 and the eastern border is highway 89.

The location of the water is just south of the huge concrete plant at Drake. It is a long ways from Kingman.

The purpose of setting out a camera here was to try and get some images of elk that were reportedly in the area.

When we got to the water, which looks like an old AZG&FD project and is inside the Prescott National Forest, there was only one set of elk tracks around it. We did see some fresh javelina tracks in the area, however.

But there were a couple more trail cameras visible in a nearby juniper, so while Jim’s “secret spot” wasn’t so secret after all, and the lack of sign we saw around the drinker wasn’t encouraging.

Water in Arizona is precious, and without it, wildlife will die or have to move to another area. That’s why the department and many of the conservation organizations spend thousands of dollars annually to repair or develop new waters all over the state.

The thought was maybe the lack of sign was due to the recent rains that had been in this area.

As George Welsh, a former game warden for the AGFD used to say, “Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”

Even with the lack of sign, Vitello decided to go ahead and put up a camera. You never know, something might just be in the area.

It was about 10 days later when Vitello went back to check for images on the camera that he made a startling discovery.

There, plainly visible in a number of photos was evidence that two older women had visited the water.

But they obviously weren’t there to look for wildlife sign.

Seems they had another purpose.

“After clowning around for a while, they poured soap into the water,” Vitello said.

After looking through the photos that Vitello had sent me, it was obvious that they had poured something into the water. And there was only one reason someone would do that – they wanted to foul the water, so the animals couldn’t or wouldn’t drink there.

This is not the first time I’ve heard of this despicable kind of act.

I’ve heard of people pouring household bleach and even urinating in or around waters, hoping that animals wouldn’t come and drink there.

Both Vitello and I have reported this incident to the Arizona Game & Fish Department in Kingman.

I even called the chief of law enforcement of the AZGFD, Gene Elms and left a message for him to call me reference the incident.

There has to have been laws broken here, and I’m just not sure what they are.

I also have to believe that these culprits probably live close by, maybe in the Paulden or Ashfork area.

It has been speculated that these women are probably anti hunters who think they are protecting wildlife from hunters by forcing them to go to other areas.

How messed up is that logic? We as sportsmen don’t hunt all wildlife. Many species of wildlife, including song birds and protected species, are not hunted, but still require water to survive.

I hope that the Department will find these people and if appropriate, cite them for their actions.