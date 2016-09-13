Birthdays: Niall Horan, 23; Ben Savage, 36; Jean Smart, 65; Jacqueline Bisset, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay on top of whatever project interests you. Make plans with someone you want to partner with on future projects or developments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your past experiences to pave the road to a better future. Your charm will win you favors and help you gather support.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Forget about past losses and move on to new opportunities. Engage in work-related events or activities that will help you become known among influential colleagues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider ways to make your home more convenient, or consider making a move that will ease your stress and free up some cash.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Visiting a place you’ve never been before will encourage your personal growth. A remodeling project at home or a positive physical change should be considered.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in something that you find entertaining. The time spent will fuel new ideas and plans that will help you deal with any domestic or family responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to what’s going on with your peers and how they respond to you. Knowing who is in your corner and who isn’t will help you enlist the right people when help is needed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take matters into your own hands and do things your way. A unique approach will surprise onlookers and help you build your reputation as a problem-solver.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make the subtle changes that will help make you appear more professional. Send out your resume or delve into something that interests you and see if you can turn it into additional income.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Check out what’s being offered, but don’t sign up for something until you know exactly what’s expected of you. Negotiate on your own behalf.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Express your feelings and make a proposal that will help you bring about the changes that will make you happy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let uncertainty cost you. Step back and do nothing if you have any reservations about how to handle a situation.