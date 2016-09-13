Russia is trying to sway our presidential elections. That is what the Democrats are claiming. This is illegal, they cry. Why, then, would our State Department give the liberal group One Voice more than $465,000 to sway the re-elections of Prime Minister Netanyahu? This according to Michael D. Evens of Jerusalem Prayer Team International. The media has swept it under the rug, of course.

In other news, there are now plans to divide the world into a 10-division empire:

America, Canada and Mexico; 2. South America; 3. Australia and New Zealand; 4. Western Europe; 5. Eastern Europe; 6. Japan; 7. South Asia; 8. Central Asia; 9. North Africa and Middle East; 10. The Remainder of Africa.

If you go to Revelations 17 it should give you an image on what’s happening. The Word of God is right on schedule. If you vote, you need to see the movie “Hillary’s America.” It’s in town now and it’s well worth the money.

Donald L. Caesar

Kingman