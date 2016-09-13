This regards the letter on entitlements published Sept. 6. In it, the letter mentioned that Medicare fraud is losing billions of dollars and that the government doesn’t have the manpower to go after a lot of these crooks.
The writer could have also mentioned that early in this administration, Obama turned down a FREE offer from IBM to cut Medicare fraud by $900 billion. What kind of a president would turn down an offer like that which would have been such a benefit to this country?
Barret Smith
Kingman
