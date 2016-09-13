Casey Christian Hafley, born July 12, 1967, in Kingman, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 8 at his home in Kingman at the age of 49.
He leaves behind his parents, Lenore Hafley and Tom Hafley; and three brothers, Tom E. Hafley, Leonard E. Hafley and Ty J. Hafley.
He is also survived by his aunt, Joan Hafley-Hacker, and multiple nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Grace H. Short-Neal, J. Leonard Neal, Marvin E. “Shorty” Hafley and Elizabeth Wooldridge-Hafley, uncle John Neal, aunt Evalee Neal and uncle Don Hacker.
Casey was a gentle soul who loved the Lord and will be dearly missed by many.
Services will be held at Praise Chapel at 11 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 16.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.