Casey Christian Hafley, born July 12, 1967, in Kingman, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 8 at his home in Kingman at the age of 49.

He leaves behind his parents, Lenore Hafley and Tom Hafley; and three brothers, Tom E. Hafley, Leonard E. Hafley and Ty J. Hafley.

He is also survived by his aunt, Joan Hafley-Hacker, and multiple nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Grace H. Short-Neal, J. Leonard Neal, Marvin E. “Shorty” Hafley and Elizabeth Wooldridge-Hafley, uncle John Neal, aunt Evalee Neal and uncle Don Hacker.

Casey was a gentle soul who loved the Lord and will be dearly missed by many.

Services will be held at Praise Chapel at 11 a.m. this Friday, Sept. 16.