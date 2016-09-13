Richard Webber, 91, died on Sept. 8, 2016, in Kingman. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia; daughter Rebecca; sons Michael and Dennis; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and is a World War II veteran. When he returned, he married Virginia and later became a partner at Quality Refrigeration in Wilmington, Calif., which, to today, remains a thriving family business.
For 22 years he was an active member of the Kingman Church of the Nazarene and Gideons International.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, with a reception to follow at the Kingman Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.StJude.org.
