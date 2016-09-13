Viola G. Reece was born on Dec. 25, 1953, and passed away on Sept. 7, 2016. Vi was a resident of Kingman at the time of her passing and was born and raised in Richmond, Ind.

She is survived by her husband Jerry; sister, Marilyn Withrow of Richmond; her three children: Clarence Leitner of Richmond, Byron Leitner of Richmond and Stacey Phillips of Kingman. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed. There will be no services.