Viola G. Reece was born on Dec. 25, 1953, and passed away on Sept. 7, 2016. Vi was a resident of Kingman at the time of her passing and was born and raised in Richmond, Ind.
She is survived by her husband Jerry; sister, Marilyn Withrow of Richmond; her three children: Clarence Leitner of Richmond, Byron Leitner of Richmond and Stacey Phillips of Kingman. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed. There will be no services.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.