SCOREBOARD: Sept. 13, 2016

  • Originally Published: September 13, 2016 6 a.m.

    • TV LISTINGS

    TUESDAY

    BASEBALL

    6:30 p.m. Rockies at D-backs FOXAZ

    BASKETBALL – WNBA

    5 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago ESPN2

    BOXING

    5 p.m. Ramirez vs. Watts FS1

    HOCKEY

    4 p.m. USA vs. Finland ESPN

    OLYMPICS

    11 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

    SOCCER

    11:30 a.m. Barcelona vs. Celtic FS1

    11:30 a.m. Bayern Munich vs. Rostov ESPN2

    11:30 a.m. Man. C. vs. Borussia M. FOXAZ

    7 p.m. Dallas vs. New England ESPN2

    BASEBALL

    MLB

    National League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Washington 85 58 .594 —

    New York 76 67 .531 9

    Miami 71 72 .497 14

    Philadelphia 63 80 .441 22

    Atlanta 55 88 .385 30

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 91 51 .641 —

    St. Louis 75 67 .528 16

    Pittsburgh 69 72 .489 21½

    Milwaukee 64 79 .448 27½

    Cincinnati 60 82 .423 31

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Los Angeles 80 62 .563 —

    San Francisco 77 65 .542 3

    Colorado 69 74 .483 11½

    San Diego 59 84 .413 21½

    Arizona 58 84 .408 22

    Sunday’s Late Interleague Game

    Chicago Cubs 9, Houston 5

    Monday’s NL, Interleague Games

    L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees

    N.Y. Mets at Washington

    Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

    Miami at Atlanta

    Milwaukee at Cincinnati

    Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

    Colorado at Arizona

    San Diego at San Francisco

    Today’s NL, Interleague Games

    L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12), 4:05 p.m.

    N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 13-8) at Washington (Cole 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

    Pittsburgh (Nova 12-6) at Philadelphia (Asher 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

    Miami (Esch 0-1) at Atlanta (Wisler 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

    Milwaukee (Garza 5-6) at Cincinnati (Straily 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

    Chicago Cubs (Hammel 14-8) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-12), 5:15 p.m.

    Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7) at Arizona (Ray 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

    San Diego (Richard 2-3) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

    American League

    East Division

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 80 62 .563 —

    Toronto 78 64 .549 2

    Baltimore 78 64 .549 2

    New York 76 66 .535 4

    Tampa Bay 60 82 .423 20

    Central Division

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 83 59 .585 —

    Detroit 76 66 .535 7

    Kansas City 74 68 .521 9

    Chicago 68 74 .479 15

    Minnesota 53 90 .371 30½

    West Division

    W L Pct GB

    Texas 85 59 .590 —

    Seattle 75 68 .524 9½

    Houston 75 68 .524 9½

    Los Angeles 63 79 .444 21

    Oakland 60 82 .423 24

    Monday’s AL Games

    Tampa Bay at Toronto

    Baltimore at Boston

    Minnesota at Detroit

    Oakland at Kansas City

    Cleveland at Chicago White Sox,

    Texas at Houston

    Seattle at L.A. Angels

    Today’s AL Games

    Tampa Bay (Smyly 6-11) at Toronto (Dickey 9-14), 4:07 p.m.

    Baltimore (Bundy 8-5) at Boston (Price 15-8), 4:10 p.m.

    Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Boyd 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

    Oakland (Cotton 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 4:15 p.m.

    Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 11-10), 5:10 p.m.

    Texas (Griffin 7-4) at Houston (Paulino 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

    Seattle (Walker 5-10) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    AMERICAN CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 1 0 0 1.000 23 21

    N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 22 23

    Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 12

    Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 7 13

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Houston 1 0 0 1.000 23 14

    Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 35 39

    Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 23 27

    Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 25

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 13 7

    Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 23 22

    Pittsburgh 1 0 0 .000 38 16

    Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 10 29

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 27

    Denver 1 0 0 1.000 21 20

    Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 35 34

    San Diego 0 1 0 .000 27 33

    NATIONAL CONFERENCE

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 20 19

    Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 29 10

    Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 38 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 19 20

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 24

    Carolina 0 1 0 .000 20 21

    New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 34 35

    Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 24 31

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 25 16

    Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 39 35

    Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

    Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 23

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 12 10

    Los Angeles 0 0 0 .000 0 0

    San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0

    Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 23

    Thursday’s Games

    Denver 21, Carolina 20

    Sunday’s Games

    Baltimore 13, Buffalo 7

    Minnesota 25, Tennessee 16

    Houston 23, Chicago 14

    Philadelphia 29, Cleveland 10

    Cincinnati 23, N.Y. Jets 22

    Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 24

    Green Bay 27, Jacksonville 23

    Oakland 35, New Orleans 34

    KaNsas City 33, San Diego 27, OT

    Seattle 12, Miami 10

    N.Y. Giants 20, Dallas 19

    Detroit 39, Indianapolis 35

    New England 23, Arizona 21

    Monday’s Games

    Pittsburgh 38, Washington 16

    Los Angeles at San Francisco

    Thursday, Sep. 15

    N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 5:25 p.m.

    Sunday, Sep. 18

    San Francisco at Carolina, 10 a.m.

    Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

    Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

    New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

    Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

    Tennessee at Detroit, 10 a.m.

    Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m.

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

    Seattle at Los Angeles, 1:05 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at San Diego, 1:25 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

    Atlanta at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.

    Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

    Monday, Sep. 19

    Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

    TRANSACTIONS

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Trevon Hartfield to the practice squad. Released QB Aaron Murray from the practice squad.

    BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed FB Jerome Felton. Released FB Glenn Gronkowski.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived CB Dax Swanson.

    HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived C Dalton Freeman.

    NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Victor Ochi and WR Wendall Williams to the practice squad. Released RB Raheem Mostert and WR Myles White from the practice squad.

    SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Chris Harper from the practice squad. Released RB DuJuan Harris.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE Jacquies Smith on injured reserve.

    Canadian Football League

    CFL — Fined the Ottawa Redblacks $5,000 and deducted $6,761 from their 2016 salary cap, after a player illegally practiced with the team while on the 6-game injured list.

    Comments

