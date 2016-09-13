TV LISTINGS

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. Rockies at D-backs FOXAZ

BASKETBALL – WNBA

5 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago ESPN2

BOXING

5 p.m. Ramirez vs. Watts FS1

HOCKEY

4 p.m. USA vs. Finland ESPN

OLYMPICS

11 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN

SOCCER

11:30 a.m. Barcelona vs. Celtic FS1

11:30 a.m. Bayern Munich vs. Rostov ESPN2

11:30 a.m. Man. C. vs. Borussia M. FOXAZ

7 p.m. Dallas vs. New England ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 85 58 .594 —

New York 76 67 .531 9

Miami 71 72 .497 14

Philadelphia 63 80 .441 22

Atlanta 55 88 .385 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 91 51 .641 —

St. Louis 75 67 .528 16

Pittsburgh 69 72 .489 21½

Milwaukee 64 79 .448 27½

Cincinnati 60 82 .423 31

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 80 62 .563 —

San Francisco 77 65 .542 3

Colorado 69 74 .483 11½

San Diego 59 84 .413 21½

Arizona 58 84 .408 22

Sunday’s Late Interleague Game

Chicago Cubs 9, Houston 5

Monday’s NL, Interleague Games

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees

N.Y. Mets at Washington

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Miami at Atlanta

Milwaukee at Cincinnati

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

Colorado at Arizona

San Diego at San Francisco

Today’s NL, Interleague Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 13-8) at Washington (Cole 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 12-6) at Philadelphia (Asher 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Esch 0-1) at Atlanta (Wisler 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Garza 5-6) at Cincinnati (Straily 11-8), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hammel 14-8) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-12), 5:15 p.m.

Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7) at Arizona (Ray 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 2-3) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 80 62 .563 —

Toronto 78 64 .549 2

Baltimore 78 64 .549 2

New York 76 66 .535 4

Tampa Bay 60 82 .423 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 83 59 .585 —

Detroit 76 66 .535 7

Kansas City 74 68 .521 9

Chicago 68 74 .479 15

Minnesota 53 90 .371 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Texas 85 59 .590 —

Seattle 75 68 .524 9½

Houston 75 68 .524 9½

Los Angeles 63 79 .444 21

Oakland 60 82 .423 24

Monday’s AL Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto

Baltimore at Boston

Minnesota at Detroit

Oakland at Kansas City

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox,

Texas at Houston

Seattle at L.A. Angels

Today’s AL Games

Tampa Bay (Smyly 6-11) at Toronto (Dickey 9-14), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 8-5) at Boston (Price 15-8), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Boyd 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 11-10), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Griffin 7-4) at Houston (Paulino 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 5-10) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 1 0 0 1.000 23 21

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 22 23

Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 12

Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 7 13

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 0 0 1.000 23 14

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 35 39

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 23 27

Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 25

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 13 7

Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 23 22

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 .000 38 16

Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 10 29

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 27

Denver 1 0 0 1.000 21 20

Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 35 34

San Diego 0 1 0 .000 27 33

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 20 19

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 29 10

Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 38 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 19 20

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 24

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 20 21

New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 34 35

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 24 31

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 25 16

Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 39 35

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 23

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 12 10

Los Angeles 0 0 0 .000 0 0

San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 23

Thursday’s Games

Denver 21, Carolina 20

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 13, Buffalo 7

Minnesota 25, Tennessee 16

Houston 23, Chicago 14

Philadelphia 29, Cleveland 10

Cincinnati 23, N.Y. Jets 22

Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 24

Green Bay 27, Jacksonville 23

Oakland 35, New Orleans 34

KaNsas City 33, San Diego 27, OT

Seattle 12, Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 20, Dallas 19

Detroit 39, Indianapolis 35

New England 23, Arizona 21

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 38, Washington 16

Los Angeles at San Francisco

Thursday, Sep. 15

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 5:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 18

San Francisco at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Diego, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Sep. 19

Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Trevon Hartfield to the practice squad. Released QB Aaron Murray from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed FB Jerome Felton. Released FB Glenn Gronkowski.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived CB Dax Swanson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived C Dalton Freeman.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Victor Ochi and WR Wendall Williams to the practice squad. Released RB Raheem Mostert and WR Myles White from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Chris Harper from the practice squad. Released RB DuJuan Harris.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE Jacquies Smith on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Fined the Ottawa Redblacks $5,000 and deducted $6,761 from their 2016 salary cap, after a player illegally practiced with the team while on the 6-game injured list.