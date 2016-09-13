TV LISTINGS
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
6:30 p.m. Rockies at D-backs FOXAZ
BASKETBALL – WNBA
5 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago ESPN2
BOXING
5 p.m. Ramirez vs. Watts FS1
HOCKEY
4 p.m. USA vs. Finland ESPN
OLYMPICS
11 a.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
4 p.m. Rio Paralympics NBCSN
SOCCER
11:30 a.m. Barcelona vs. Celtic FS1
11:30 a.m. Bayern Munich vs. Rostov ESPN2
11:30 a.m. Man. C. vs. Borussia M. FOXAZ
7 p.m. Dallas vs. New England ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 85 58 .594 —
New York 76 67 .531 9
Miami 71 72 .497 14
Philadelphia 63 80 .441 22
Atlanta 55 88 .385 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 91 51 .641 —
St. Louis 75 67 .528 16
Pittsburgh 69 72 .489 21½
Milwaukee 64 79 .448 27½
Cincinnati 60 82 .423 31
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 62 .563 —
San Francisco 77 65 .542 3
Colorado 69 74 .483 11½
San Diego 59 84 .413 21½
Arizona 58 84 .408 22
Sunday’s Late Interleague Game
Chicago Cubs 9, Houston 5
Monday’s NL, Interleague Games
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees
N.Y. Mets at Washington
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Miami at Atlanta
Milwaukee at Cincinnati
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
Colorado at Arizona
San Diego at San Francisco
Today’s NL, Interleague Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 8-12), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 13-8) at Washington (Cole 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 12-6) at Philadelphia (Asher 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Esch 0-1) at Atlanta (Wisler 6-11), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Garza 5-6) at Cincinnati (Straily 11-8), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hammel 14-8) at St. Louis (Garcia 10-12), 5:15 p.m.
Colorado (De La Rosa 8-7) at Arizona (Ray 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 2-3) at San Francisco (Suarez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 80 62 .563 —
Toronto 78 64 .549 2
Baltimore 78 64 .549 2
New York 76 66 .535 4
Tampa Bay 60 82 .423 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 83 59 .585 —
Detroit 76 66 .535 7
Kansas City 74 68 .521 9
Chicago 68 74 .479 15
Minnesota 53 90 .371 30½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 85 59 .590 —
Seattle 75 68 .524 9½
Houston 75 68 .524 9½
Los Angeles 63 79 .444 21
Oakland 60 82 .423 24
Monday’s AL Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto
Baltimore at Boston
Minnesota at Detroit
Oakland at Kansas City
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox,
Texas at Houston
Seattle at L.A. Angels
Today’s AL Games
Tampa Bay (Smyly 6-11) at Toronto (Dickey 9-14), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 8-5) at Boston (Price 15-8), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 5-9) at Detroit (Boyd 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 11-2), 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bauer 11-6) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 11-10), 5:10 p.m.
Texas (Griffin 7-4) at Houston (Paulino 0-1), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 5-10) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 22 23
Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 12
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 7 13
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 23 14
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 35 39
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 25
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 13 7
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 23 22
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 .000 38 16
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 10 29
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 27
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Oakland 1 0 0 1.000 35 34
San Diego 0 1 0 .000 27 33
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 20 19
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 29 10
Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 38 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 19 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 24
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 20 21
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 34 35
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 24 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 25 16
Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 39 35
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 23
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 12 10
Los Angeles 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 23
Thursday’s Games
Denver 21, Carolina 20
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 13, Buffalo 7
Minnesota 25, Tennessee 16
Houston 23, Chicago 14
Philadelphia 29, Cleveland 10
Cincinnati 23, N.Y. Jets 22
Tampa Bay 31, Atlanta 24
Green Bay 27, Jacksonville 23
Oakland 35, New Orleans 34
KaNsas City 33, San Diego 27, OT
Seattle 12, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 20, Dallas 19
Detroit 39, Indianapolis 35
New England 23, Arizona 21
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 38, Washington 16
Los Angeles at San Francisco
Thursday, Sep. 15
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 5:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 18
San Francisco at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Diego, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Sep. 19
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Trevon Hartfield to the practice squad. Released QB Aaron Murray from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed FB Jerome Felton. Released FB Glenn Gronkowski.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived CB Dax Swanson.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived C Dalton Freeman.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Victor Ochi and WR Wendall Williams to the practice squad. Released RB Raheem Mostert and WR Myles White from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Chris Harper from the practice squad. Released RB DuJuan Harris.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DE Jacquies Smith on injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
CFL — Fined the Ottawa Redblacks $5,000 and deducted $6,761 from their 2016 salary cap, after a player illegally practiced with the team while on the 6-game injured list.
