Ron Giesbrecht presents Pat and Julie Marrone, the proud owners of this beautiful 1969 RS Camaro, Pick of the Month for August. It’s equipped with a blown 502 big block Chevy. Pat first sat in a new 1969 Camaro when he was a young boy and always wanted one. He purchased his Camaro in 2001, a basket case and completed 85% of the work himself, which includes the interior design. The next Chillin' on Beale Street Car Show and Block Party is Saturday.
